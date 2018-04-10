XL unveils galvanized trailer

XL Specialized Trailers has expanded its galvanized trailer series to include the Mechanical Full-width Gooseneck (MFG) model.

The 80 MFG, like the other galvanized lowboys, is made with T-1 flange, and 80K web, with the hot-dip galvanizing process providing a barrier between the natural elements and steel. Every area is protected by fully submerging the trailer in hot zinc, the company says.

The trailer has a base rate of 15,600 lb., and has many of the features found on XL’s standard MFG – a full-width upper deck with a lockable toolbox with a chain rack and light, and Apitong decking on the front, main and rear deck.

The main deck has eight D-rings per side, 14 half-inch chain slots per side, and removable swing-out outriggers on 24-inch centers. The 18-inch loaded deck height and 6 inches of ground clearance also support tall loads. Manual ride height control and double donuts allow the main deck height to vary 1.5 inches in the wheel area and 1.5 inches at the neck.

The nine-foot rear deck is also reinforced for a flip axle, allowing a third axle if needed.