Yokohama rolls out new SmartWay approved tire

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Yokohama Tire Corporation has launched an all-new SmartWay verified long-haul drive tire: the TY577 MC2.

Now available in the U.S., the new tire comes in sizes 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5, and is also offered in 16-ply construction.

“The TY577 MC2 delivers it all: exceptional traction, long even wear, superior durability, low rolling resistance and incredible fuel efficiency,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire’s manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “It’s definitely a long-lasting money-saver.”

Clauer said the TY577 MC2 combines an ultra-deep tread pattern with Yokohama’s MC2 technology, which minimizes the effects of heat on the casing and tread, providing extreme low rolling resistance to reduce fleets’ cost-per-mile.

Other benefits of the TY577 MC2 include: