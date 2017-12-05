Truck News

Yokohama rolls out new SmartWay approved tire

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Yokohama Tire Corporation has launched an all-new SmartWay verified long-haul drive tire: the TY577 MC2.

Now available in the U.S., the new tire comes in sizes 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5, and is also offered in 16-ply construction.

“The TY577 MC2 delivers it all: exceptional traction, long even wear, superior durability, low rolling resistance and incredible fuel efficiency,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire’s manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “It’s definitely a long-lasting money-saver.”

Clauer said the TY577 MC2 combines an ultra-deep tread pattern with Yokohama’s MC2 technology, which minimizes the effects of heat on the casing and tread, providing extreme low rolling resistance to reduce fleets’ cost-per-mile.

Other benefits of the TY577 MC2 include:

  • Exceptionally long treadlife is achieved by a 30/32-inch deep groove depth.
  • Ultimate case durability is insured thanks to Yokohama’s STEM-2 technology.

 


Sonia Straface

Sonia Straface

Sonia Straface is the associate editor of Truck News and Truck West magazines. She graduated from Ryerson University's journalism program in 2013 and enjoys writing about health and wellness and HR issues surrounding the transportation industry. Follow her on Twitter: @SoniaStraface.
