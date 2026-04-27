Alberta-led platform targets inconsistent trucking regulations

Interprovincial trade barriers continue to create inefficiencies for Canada’s trucking industry, with inconsistent regulations on weights, dimensions, and permitting limiting how freight moves across the country.

A newly launched Canadian trucking regulations hub, led by Alberta, is being positioned as a key step toward addressing those challenges.

The issue and potential solutions were discussed at the Alberta Motor Transport Association’s annual conference in Calgary on April 23.

From left, Lynn Varty, Trevor Currie, Marcel Pouliot, and moderator Jennifer Miller during a panel discussion at AMTA’s annual conference in Calgary. (Photo: Leo Barros)



The online platform centralizes regulatory information from multiple jurisdictions, giving carriers and drivers a single access point to rules that have traditionally been fragmented across provinces.

Lynn Varty, assistant deputy minister of traffic safety services with Alberta’s Ministry of Transportation and Economic Corridors, said the government has been working with industry to identify barriers that affect trucking operations.

Two categories of barriers

She said those barriers fall into two main categories: differences between provincial regulations and additional requirements imposed at the municipal level.

Efforts to address those issues gained momentum during a recent national trucking event held in Toronto, where jurisdictions identified common challenges and agreed to a memorandum of understanding outlining 14 priority items. Many of those focus on harmonizing weights and dimensions rules across Canada.

Varty said Alberta has already made progress on several of those items and took a leadership role in developing the hub, which is now operational.

The hub is intended to simplify access to regulatory information, which industry stakeholders say is one of the biggest barriers to efficient operations.

Increased east-west freight volumes

Marcel Pouliot, Western Canada business manager with the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, said the platform arrives at a critical time as freight patterns shift across the country.

He said fewer north-south movements and increased east-west freight volumes are forcing fleets to operate in unfamiliar jurisdictions, where regulatory differences can slow operations and increase costs.

Pouliot said drivers and dispatchers often need to quickly learn new rules when routes change, and the lack of centralized information has made that process difficult. The hub is expected to reduce that burden by consolidating requirements in one place.

Differences in axel configs, weight limits

Trevor Currie, owner and general manager of Gateway Carriers, said inconsistencies between provinces remain one of the biggest operational challenges for fleets.

He pointed to differences in axle configurations, weight limits, and permitting systems that affect how equipment can be used. While Alberta allows certain configurations and offers annual permits at relatively low cost, other provinces may require more expensive per-trip permits or restrict equipment entirely.

Currie said those inconsistencies limit the ability of fleets to maximize equipment utilization and compete effectively across regions.

Examples shared by industry illustrate the impact of those differences.

Relying on faxed applications

One fleet moving goods between Saskatchewan and Alberta must carefully manage fuel levels to remain compliant with weight limits when crossing provincial scales. Drivers arrive near empty to meet legal requirements, then refuel after entering Alberta, adding complexity and risk to the trip.

In another case, spring road restrictions and varying municipal permitting systems force carriers to split loads or run partially empty, reducing efficiency and increasing costs.

Currie said municipal permitting processes can also be inconsistent, with some jurisdictions still relying on outdated systems such as faxed applications.

The panellists said the hub could help by clearly outlining requirements and, over time, integrating permitting processes into a more unified system.

Varty said the current version of the hub is only the first step, with future opportunities including a centralized permitting system that would allow carriers to apply for permits across jurisdictions through a single platform.

Reducing gaps

Such a system would require coordination among provinces and municipalities, as well as consideration of infrastructure differences that influence regulatory decisions.

Varty said the hub can already highlight differences between jurisdictions and support discussions on reducing those gaps.

Industry representatives say addressing interprovincial barriers could have significant economic benefits.

Pouliot cited estimates suggesting that eliminating those barriers could add hundreds of billions of dollars to Canada’s gross domestic product, emphasizing the importance of improving regulatory alignment.

He said recent supply chain disruptions, including shifts in agricultural distribution patterns, demonstrate how quickly freight flows can change and how important it is for the industry to adapt efficiently.

Carriers face tight margins

Currie said those shifts can also affect competitiveness, particularly when equipment designed for one type of operation is less suited to another due to regulatory constraints.

For example, trucks configured for U.S. weight limits may be less competitive on Canadian east-west routes, where different axle configurations are required.

At the same time, carriers are facing tight margins and ongoing economic pressures.

Pouliot said some segments of the industry continue to experience overcapacity, with trucks parked due to reduced demand. That environment limits the ability of fleets to absorb additional costs tied to permits, compliance, and inefficiencies.

Currie added that regulatory inconsistencies can also create competitive imbalances, particularly when some operators cut corners to reduce costs.

He said improving consistency and enforcement is critical to ensuring a level playing field for compliant carriers.

Reducing red tape is a priority

Varty acknowledged the need to balance safety, efficiency, and cost considerations when developing regulations.

She said reducing unnecessary red tape remains a priority and that the government is open to feedback from industry on processes that may increase costs without improving outcomes.

She said ongoing dialogue with industry groups will be key to refining both the hub and broader regulatory approaches.

As the hub continues to evolve, stakeholders say its effectiveness will depend on how well it integrates data, improves access to information, and reduces the operational burden on carriers.

Currie said the platform has the potential to address most issues related to permitting and regulatory inconsistencies if it is fully developed and widely adopted.