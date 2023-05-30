Alberta lifting, replacing axle weight restrictions on June 1
Alberta will be lifting and replacing seasonal axle weight restrictions on numerous roads in the province on June 1.
The unofficial list can be accessed here.
Municipalities have road bans in effect and the appropriate jurisdiction should be contacted for current and specific information.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.