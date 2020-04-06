Alberta premier marks second anniversary of Humboldt tragedy

EDMONTON, Alta. – Today, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recognized the two-year anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus collision, which killed 16 and injured another 13.

“Since that terrible day, we have seen heartbreak, struggle, grit, and a heroic level of courage. We’ve witnessed the resolve of survivors to rebuild their lives and live in tribute to those who were lost. Canadians gave generously to Broncos families, and the crash inspired more than 150,000 people to register as organ donors,” Kenney said in a release. “Humboldt’s tragedy was one to which Albertans, Canadians, and people around the world felt a personal connection. Humboldt’s legacy – of unity, of compassion, of giving – is one we can all embrace, a much-needed lesson of resilience for our own challenging times.”

Since that day in 2018, three of the four western Canadian provinces have implemented mandatory entry-level training (MELT) programs for drivers, and several have tightened up other regulations, such as improved compliance with how carriers acquire their Safety Fitness Certificate in Alberta.

The owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus collision – Adesh Deol Trucking – pleaded guilty to five charges, and was fined $5,000.

And Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver who caused the Humboldt Broncos team bus collision, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

“As we mark this sad anniversary, we thank the Humboldt Broncos community for the grace they showed in the depths of grief,” said Kenney, “and the message of hope and love that they continue to share.”

