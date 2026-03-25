Alberta safety blitz sidelines majority of trucks near Hanna

A two-day commercial vehicle enforcement blitz northeast of Hanna, Alta., sidelined the vast majority of trucks inspected, with only three of 37 units passing inspection.

The Alberta Sheriff Highway Patrol conducted the inspections March 19-20 near Drumheller, applying the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) North American inspection standard.

(Photo: Alberta Sheriffs)

A total of 26 vehicles — about 70% of those inspected — were placed out of service due to critical defects. Another eight required attention before returning to full compliance. In total, officers issued 44 provincial violation notices.

Overall, 92% of inspected vehicles failed to meet inspection standards, Alberta Sheriffs said in a Facebook post.

Officers cited a range of violations, including brake system defects, dangerous goods infractions, non-functioning equipment, overweight loads, and general equipment disrepair.