ATA to Congress: eliminate ‘patchwork’ of break and rest periods in the U.S.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is calling a move to unify rest and break periods for transportation workers in the United States a good one.

A regulatory amendment passed by the Congressional House of Representatives last week aimed at clarifying Congress’ intention to have primary authority over interstate commerce in the U.S., making the standards for things like rest and break periods the same nationwide.

The ATA says the regulation will end state-imposed rules that create a patchwork of regulations it calls unnecessary.

“Our industry’s trucks routinely cross state lines to deliver America’s food, fuel, medicine and other essential goods,” said ATA chairman Dave Manning. “Today’s vote is a key step in making sure the interstate supply chain continues to run safely and efficiently and without a hodgepodge of confusing and duplicative state rules.”

The organization says states that enforce additional break and rest-period regulations are not doing so out of a concern for safety, and the run counter to national uniformity.

The regulation came as an amendment to the FAA reauthorization bill and is still being debated. The ATA says it is encouraging the House and Senate to pass the bill quickly.