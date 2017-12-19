ATA welcomes U.S. ELD mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) welcomed the long-awaited arrival of a law that requires truckers in the U.S. to record their hours-of-service electronically using an electronic logging device (ELD).

The rule went into effect Dec. 18.

“Electronic logging devices have been legislated, promulgated and litigated – with Congress voting three times in the past five years in favor of this requirement and a federal court rejecting a challenge to the rule. The time has finally come to retire decades-old, burdensome paper logs that consume countless hours and are susceptible to fraud and put the safety of all motorists first. The benefits of this rule exceed the costs by more than $1 billion, making it a rule the ATA can firmly support and easily adopt,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear. “Today marks the start of a new era of safety and efficiency for our industry and we thank the champions in the Department of Transportation and Congress who have gotten us to this point.”

The rule was first proposed in 2007, and was finalized in 2010.

“With the support of law enforcement groups and trucking industry groups like ATA that are concerned with the welfare of the motoring public, this requirement is now in the rearview mirror and we can turn our attention to other important safety matters surrounding the hours-of-service rules,” said ATA executive vice-president for advocacy, Bill Sullivan. “Having good data from the use of ELDs will make it easier for ATA to make the case for technical corrections to the hours-of-service rules in areas like detention time, split sleeper berth and more. Simply put, with this requirement in place we can now move forward to a safer, better future for our industry.”