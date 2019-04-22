B.C.’s container trucking sector gets a boost from provincial government

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government approved a series of recommendations to support the province’s container trucking sector recently, including an adjusted rate structure for drivers.

The recommendations were included in the B.C. container trucking commissioner’s rate and remuneration report, which was aimed at ensuring balance, stability, and competitiveness for the trucking sector.

The rate adjustment includes a 2% trip and hourly rate increase to help offset higher operational costs, which comes into effect June 1.

B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena thanked the container trucking commissioner for the proposed enhancements.

“As a result, we are creating an enhanced rate structure and implementing several measures, which will benefit more than 1,700 hard-working British Columbians and their families,” Trevena said. “With these actions, we are delivering on our commitment to act on the 2014 Joint Action Plan, and we are going even further to benefit drivers and the industry.”

Unifor, the union representing more than 1,700 container truck drivers, also praised the announcement.

“Few industries need regulation as badly as the container trucking industry,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor national president. “It’s hard to overstate just how much wage theft our members have seen over the years from unethical employers. We welcome the Horgan government’s continued leadership on protecting hard-working container truckers.”

Paul Johal, Unifor-Vancouver Container Trucker Association president, said they made the submission to the commissioner’s rate review, which impressed upon the government that fair rates provide stability in the Lower Mainland’s port trucking industry.

He also said the announcement from the provincial government sets truckers “on firm footing for collective bargaining this summer,” with an expiring agreement July 30.

“Many industry stakeholders participated in the rate review. The recommendations in the report reflect their input and I want to thank each of them for their efforts,” added Michael Crawford, B.C. container trucking commissioner. “Government’s measured approach to the implementation of the recommendations benefits drivers and will ensure the ongoing stability and advancement of the sector.”

