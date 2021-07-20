Brampton transport company owner sentenced for tax fraud

A Brampton, Ont. transportation company owner was sentenced for tax fraud on Monday, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced Tuesday.

Dasonda Singh Khakh was sentenced in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton to a conditional sentence of two years less a day, and to a fine of $108,562.

Dasonda Singh Khakh submitted falsified vehicle purchase agreements, copies of bank drafts and cheques to support his claim, the Canada Revenue Agency said. (Photo: iStock)

On June 7, 2019, Khakh pleaded guilty to the making of false or deceptive statements in three counts of goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) fraud under the Excise Tax Act.

Khakh was the director and sole shareholder of 947321 Ontario Inc., operating as HJT Logistics, a U.S. transportation services company.

Khakh filed three GST/HST returns, claiming refunds related to the fictitious purchase of seven commercial trucks. Khakh submitted falsified vehicle purchase agreements, copies of bank drafts and cheques to support his claim.

By filing his fraudulent returns, Khakh claimed a total of $108,526 in input tax credits to which he was not entitled.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

Tax evasion is a crime. Falsification of records and claims, wilfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record, the CRA says.