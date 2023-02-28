CVSA’s Roadcheck to target ABS, cargo securement

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) will conduct International Roadcheck on May 16-18, with a special focus on anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and cargo securement.

The 72-hour enforcement blitz in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. sees commercial motor vehicles and drivers inspected at weigh/inspection stations, designated inspection areas, and along roadways.

Last year, Canadian enforcement teams placed 22.6% of inspected vehicles out of service during a May 17-19 campaign, compared to a 23.8% out-of-service rate in the U.S.

(Photo: Leo Barros)

Canadian teams completed 3,359 Level 1 inspections, placing 760 vehicles and 191 drivers out of service, CVSA reported. In the U.S., there were 33,196 Level 1 inspections, with 7,912 vehicles and 2,051 drivers placed out of service.

Top out-of-service violations

In Canada, the top five vehicle out-of-service violations last year involved brake systems, cargo securement, defective service brakes, lights and tires.

Although ABS issues are not out-of-service violations, the systems play a critical role in reducing the risk of collisions by preventing wheels from locking up or skidding, allowing a driver to maintain control of the vehicle while braking.

In addition, improper cargo securement poses a serious risk to drivers and other motorists by adversely affecting the vehicle’s maneuverability, or worse, causing unsecured loads to fall, resulting in traffic hazards and vehicle collisions, CVSA says.

During the blitz, inspectors will conduct their usual roadside safety inspections of commercial motor vehicles and drivers. Data will be gathered from those three days and shared later this year, as a snapshot of the state of commercial motor vehicle and driver safety.