Enforcement in Caledon, Ont., puts 18 trucks OOS

A commercial vehicle enforcement initiative in Caledon, Ont. resulted in 18 trucks being placed out of service and 52 charges being laid against drivers and companies.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Caledon detachment joined officers from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and the OPP Provincial Traffic Operations Bureau for the initiative, which focused on commercial motor vehicles in the Bolton area.

The operation involved 25 Ministry of Transportation inspectors and 12 OPP officers.

Inspectors examined 78 commercial motor vehicles during the enforcement effort.

The 52 charges ranged from document-related infractions to major mechanical defects.

Officers also found one commercial vehicle with open alcohol inside. Mandatory alcohol screening tests were conducted on drivers, and all passed.