Ontario to expand truck enforcement on Highway 11/17 corridor

The Ontario government is increasing enforcement, advancing infrastructure improvements and expanding truck parking capacity as part of a plan to improve safety along the Highway 11/17 corridor in Northern Ontario.

The province said it will increase the number of transportation enforcement officers in the region and expand enforcement blitzes between truck inspection stations to ensure compliance with safety rules, according to a news release.

Two mobile inspection support units will be deployed in spring 2026 to strengthen truck enforcement along the corridor. The government also plans to launch procurement in spring 2026 to rebuild the Hearst truck inspection station and replace its weigh scale.

Additional measures include improving highway signage for better visibility and installing portable variable messaging signs to provide real-time information about weather conditions and road closures.

Ontario is also advancing preliminary design work to expand Highway 11/17 between Thunder Bay and Shabaqua. A public meeting is scheduled for spring 2026 as part of that process.

Rest area network upgrade

The province said it will upgrade the rest area network in Northern Ontario to provide more year-round truck parking. This includes working with municipal and business partners to expand capacity, as well as plans for a new service hub facility in Matheson to allow more trucks to pull off safely during winter storms.

“Highways 11 and 17 are lifelines for Northern Ontario, and we’re making them safer and more reliable by cracking down on dangerous driving, strengthening enforcement and investing in new safety measures that keep people and goods moving,” said Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria.

George Pirie, minister of northern economic development and growth, said the government is taking action to improve safety and make targeted investments to support residents, visitors and businesses that rely on northern transportation corridors.

The province said it will continue working with stakeholder groups, including the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association and the Ontario Road Builders’ Association, on further improvements.