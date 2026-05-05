Lincoln, Ont., enforcement blitz puts 41% of inspected trucks OOS

A one-day commercial vehicle enforcement blitz in Lincoln, Ont., placed 14 vehicles out of service after officers targeted vehicles using local roads to avoid the Vineland Ministry of Transportation inspection station.

The Town of Lincoln, working with Niagara Region, Niagara Regional Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation, conducted its second coordinated commercial vehicle enforcement operation of 2026 on May 4.

Officers inspected 34 commercial vehicles during the roadside initiative, which focused on trucks and trailers travelling on local roads near the Queen Elizabeth Way. The inspections were conducted to verify compliance with provincial safety requirements and support safer travel throughout Lincoln.

(Photo: Town of Lincoln)

The operation resulted in 30 charges. Fourteen vehicles, or 41% of those inspected, were placed out of service. The town said the enforcement work continues alongside its collaboration with Niagara Region through the Truck Bypass Camera Monitoring Pilot Program.

The program, in place since 2023, uses detection technology to identify commercial vehicles bypassing designated inspection routes.