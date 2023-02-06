FAST enrolment center to open in Maine on Feb. 10

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the opening of a Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment center at the Houlton, Me., port of entry.

The enrolment center, located about 200 meters from the Woodstock, N.B., port of entry, will expand interview capacity for applicants residing in eastern Canada.

FAST applicants are now able to schedule an interview at the Houlton enrolment center ahead of its opening on Feb. 10. CBSA and CBP officers will work together to conduct joint interviews. The center will be open two days a week, on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time. Applicants can schedule their interview on the CBP’s Trusted Traveler portal.