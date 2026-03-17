Fleetworthy partners with Strategic HSE Systems for compliance services

Fleetworthy has formed a strategic technology partnership with Strategic HSE Systems, a Canadian safety and compliance firm, to support advisory and compliance services for small- and mid-sized fleets across Canada.

Under the agreement, Strategic HSE will use Fleetworthy’s safety and compliance technology as the back-end platform for its service offerings, the companies said in a news release. The partnership is intended to strengthen Strategic HSE’s ability to provide scalable, data-driven compliance support while maintaining a single point of contact for customers.

“By powering Strategic HSE’s services with Fleetworthy’s compliance and safety technology, we’re enabling a more proactive and defensible approach to fleet safety,” said Mike Precia, Fleetworthy’s chief strategy officer. “This partnership brings together trusted regulatory expertise with advanced technology — without adding complexity for fleets.”

“Each province has its own unique requirements,” said Samuel Elkins, founder and CEO of Strategic HSE. “Using Fleetworthy’s technology behind the scenes enhances our ability to monitor compliance, analyze data, and stay ahead of regulatory change — while allowing our customers to have the information they need to run a safer operation.”