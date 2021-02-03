Isaac Instruments says ELD extension not needed

Isaac Instruments says it’s comfortable with the timeline in place, requiring certified electronic logging devices (ELDs) to be used in Canada by June 12.

Its statement comes as some organizations are calling for an enforcement deferral, since no ELDs have yet been certified.

“With 40% of the major carriers in Canada relying on Isaac’s solution, we take our role seriously. We serve an essential service industry and recognize that Isaac’s technology is mission-critical for carrier operations. We must meet the needs of the transportation industry and adapt to changing regulations,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, president and co-founder of Isaac.

He went on to say Isaac will provide support to customers to ensure a smooth transition.

“As a diligent supplier, we have a responsibility to always ensure our clients’ compliance,” DeLarochelliere added. “We are comfortable with the timeline, confident with the process and satisfied with the responses received from regulatory authorities these past years. The enforcement date has been known since June 12, 2019, and is therefore not a surprise. As always, we will follow the guidance on the Canadian ELD regulations.”