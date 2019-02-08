Manitoba scraps non-RTAC standard, harmonizing with western provinces

WINNIPEG, Man. – Manitoba regulations for vehicle weights and dimensions are changing with the removal of the non-Road Transportation Association of Canada (RTAC) standard.

The province had adhered to two standards – RTAC and non-RTAC – and said scrapping the latter from the Vehicle Weights and Dimensions on Classes of Highway Regulation will simplify the rules and reduce regulatory requirements for commercial vehicles in Manitoba.

The changes, which come into effect Feb. 15, are also expected to improve clarity of the regulation for businesses, staff who issue over-dimension and overweight permits, and enforcement officers.

Non-RTAC vehicles will continue to fall under legal length, height, and width, and carriers can keep operating with their existing non-RTAC equipment under permit.

Inter-axle spacing will impact allowable weights, therefore any vehicle that does not meet spacing requirements will need a permit to operate legally. A new permit for short inter-axle spacing will be required for a fee of $24.

Permits will no longer be required for long wheel base semi-tractors, full and semi-trailer lift axles, and tandem steer axles under a 2.2m spread.

The new regulation aligns with other provinces in the New West Partnership Trade Agreement, harmonizing across the western provinces. Ontario continues to use both the RTAC and non-RTAC standards.

A review process of the regulatory change will take place during the first year to determine any impact on the industry.