MELT to be mandated in Alberta this spring

EDMONTON, Alta. – The Alberta government announced today that mandatory entry-level driver training (MELT) will be mandated in spring 2019 for Class 1 and 2 drivers.

The announcement was made at the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) office by Transportation Minister Brian Mason.

AMTA president Chris Nash was present during the announcement and threw his support behind the move.

“The AMTA and industry have developed and delivered training over the years that was optional,” said Nash. “The announcement of mandatory entry-level training will ensure the industry has the fundamental tools to operate on public roadways by establishing a benchmark of required education for commercial drivers and carriers.”

Along with a MELT program, the trucking industry will also see more stringent safety requirements for new commercial truck and bus companies. Both requirements will take effect March 1, 2019, with temporary Safety Fitness Certificates no longer being issued as of Jan. 1, 2019.

The government said mandatory training will result in safer, more skilled drivers in the industry.

“We are advancing safety standards in our commercial driving industries to enhance road safety, not just in Alberta, but across the continent, as commercial drivers travel across Canada and North America,” said Mason. “We’ve worked with our industry stakeholders to make these changes with their support and we are pleased to be moving forward to put them in place.”

