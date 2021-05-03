New Brunswick orders out-of-province truckers to isolate

New Brunswick is asking all out-of-province truck drivers to isolate in their vehicles as much as possible. The mandatory order issued on April 30 has been issued in an attempt to contain the Covid-19 virus.

Non-resident truck drivers are being asked to stay as much as possible in their vehicles while operating within New Brunswick. (Photo: iStock)

The order states, “On each occasion a non-resident commercial truck driver operates within New Brunswick to either deliver or pick up goods or transverse to Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Maine, or Quebec, they must, while in New Brunswick, isolate as much as possible in their vehicle while satisfying the essentials of life such as fuel, food, washroom use, emergency health care, and must avoid all unnecessary contact with people and follow all guidelines of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.”

The order, signed by the province’s minister of justice and public safety, will be reviewed for compliance on an ongoing basis and the minister reserves the right to make additional orders as required for the health and safety of New Brunswickers.

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association and the Canadian Trucking Alliance are encouraging all drivers to comply with this order to the best of their ability.