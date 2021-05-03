New Brunswick orders out-of-province truckers to isolate
New Brunswick is asking all out-of-province truck drivers to isolate in their vehicles as much as possible. The mandatory order issued on April 30 has been issued in an attempt to contain the Covid-19 virus.
The order states, “On each occasion a non-resident commercial truck driver operates within New Brunswick to either deliver or pick up goods or transverse to Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Maine, or Quebec, they must, while in New Brunswick, isolate as much as possible in their vehicle while satisfying the essentials of life such as fuel, food, washroom use, emergency health care, and must avoid all unnecessary contact with people and follow all guidelines of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.”
The order, signed by the province’s minister of justice and public safety, will be reviewed for compliance on an ongoing basis and the minister reserves the right to make additional orders as required for the health and safety of New Brunswickers.
The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association and the Canadian Trucking Alliance are encouraging all drivers to comply with this order to the best of their ability.
APTA and CTA are 110% correct in encouraging drivers to comply, but that’s something we all do anyways, and have been doing since COVID started.
Personally I find it offensive that a politician would actually write that down. What do they think we are doing out there? Trucks from everywhere running into the province, having huge gatherings, living the party life with drugs, and booze, and free sex everywhere?
Dear Minister Landry: The year is 2021, and you are in New Brunswick, Canada, not 1969 Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Maybe, just maybe the New Brunswick government will have a little more respect for commercial transport drivers if we all stop going there for a few days, or maybe Minister Landry just needed to get his name in the newspaper.
If I was a driver, I would drop their “shit” at the border and tell them if I am not good enough to be in your province as a human being then I don’t need to go into your province. Please tell me how isolating in there truck helps, if they have COVID when they enter the province does it matter whether they are they for 10 mins or 10 hours???
Disgusting display of human rights
I agree as a truck driver myself..what i dont agree with is we isolate in our truck all week and then need to isolate on our home time..