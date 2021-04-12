Ontario extends renewal deadlines for carrier products

Ontario is reinstating renewal requirements for certain carrier products, the Ministry of Transportation announced.

To ensure everyone has a fair amount of time to renew, the province has extended the renewal deadlines that would have expired on or after March 1, 2020 until June 1, 2021 for commercial vehicle operators registration (CVOR), annual and semi-annual vehicle inspections and oversize/overweight annual permits.

Ontario has extended the renewal deadline for certain carrier products to June 1m 2020. (Photo: istock)

Changes to the extensions to other commercial products and services such as driver licences, vehicle registration including International Registration Plan (IRP) cards will take place as part of the broader driver and vehicle resumption plan at a later date as these services may require in-person attendance to ServiceOntario, IRP offices or DriveTest locations.