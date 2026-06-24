Ontario to require six months of full G license experience before Class A road test

Ontario is introducing a new experience requirement for Class A truck license applicants, requiring drivers to hold a full Ontario Class G license or equivalent for at least six months before taking a Class A road test beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

The Ministry of Transportation said the change is intended to improve safety outcomes and ensure new Class A drivers have sufficient on-road experience before advancing to commercial vehicle operation.

Under the new rule, applicants seeking a full Class A license must hold a valid Ontario Class G license or a higher-class license that permits operation of Class G vehicles, including A(R), B, C, D, E or F licenses, for at least six months before attempting the Class A road test. G1, G2, M, M1 and M2 licenses will not qualify.

(File photo: Leo Barros)

The six-month period begins on the date a driver first obtains a full Ontario Class G license. Equivalent driving experience from other Canadian provinces and territories may be recognized and counted toward the requirement under existing license exchange policies.

According to amendments filed June 19, applicants must have been fully licensed in a Class G-equivalent category for at least six of the previous 12 months before taking a Class A road test. Drivers from other Canadian jurisdictions may also qualify if they held an equivalent license for at least 24 of the preceding 36 months. Military drivers holding an equivalent DND 404 permit are also included.

MELT can be completed during waiting period

The ministry said the waiting period applies only to full Class A licenses, including manual and automatic transmission versions. It does not apply to restricted Class A licenses or other commercial license classes. The six months of license time do not have to be consecutive but must total at least six months within a 12-month period.

Applicants will still be able to complete other licensing requirements during the waiting period, including medical examinations, knowledge testing and mandatory entry-level training. However, the road test cannot be taken until the six-month requirement has been satisfied.

Industry groups largely welcomed the changes.

Industry groups welcome decision

“The PMTC has consulted with the province on this file and is in favor of the changes requiring a mandatory waiting period of six months after an applicant has obtained their Class G license,” said Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada.

“The data proves that requiring a person to gain some experience first on a lower class of vehicle allows the driver to gain experience and confidence. Requiring this before moving to a higher class of license will help in accident reduction going forward. The waiting period strikes a good balance between requiring that experience, while not being so long that it discourages the younger generation from entering the field.”

Narinder Singh Jaswal, president of the Ontario Commercial Truck Training Association said the organization supports a clear and structured pathway for obtaining a Class A license.

He highlighted the importance of strong residency verification, noting that commercial licenses should be issued only to individuals who can provide valid proof of legal status in Canada, such as permanent residency or citizenship. The organization believes these measures help maintain training standards, ensure fairness in the system, and improve overall road safety in Ontario.

The Truck Training Association of Ontario also supports the regulatory changes but says one aspect should be reconsidered.

TTSAO suggests a tweak

TTSAO chairman Ken Adams said a driver who progresses through Ontario’s graduated licensing system can obtain a full G license within 18 months if they complete an approved beginner driver education program. After an additional six months, that individual would become eligible to take a Class A road test.

However, Adams noted that a G2 driver can legally operate independently for up to five years before obtaining a full G license. As a result, someone who remains at the G2 stage longer to gain additional driving experience could face a longer wait before becoming eligible for a Class A license than a driver who followed the minimum timeline to obtain a full G license.

To address that issue, Adams suggested exempting drivers who spend at least 18 months with a G2 license before advancing to a full G license from the additional six-month waiting period.

He added that the primary practical difference between operating under a G2 and a full G license is the stricter zero-alcohol requirement imposed on G2 drivers and said TTSAO considers alcohol abstinence a best practice for all drivers regardless of license class.

The Class A changes are part of a broader package of driver licensing updates announced by the ministry.

Foreign driving experience

The ministry is also changing how foreign driving experience is recognized for drivers coming from jurisdictions that do not have reciprocal license exchange agreements with Ontario. Those changes take effect July 1, 2026.

Under the new rules, applicants seeking a Class G license from a non-reciprocal jurisdiction will receive a maximum of 12 months of credit for foreign driving experience, regardless of how much verified experience they can provide.

Drivers from those jurisdictions will be required to complete both the Class G2 and Class G road tests. They will also face a mandatory 12-month waiting period after passing the G2 road test before becoming eligible to attempt the Class G road test, regardless of previous driving experience.

Applicants with 12 months of verified driving experience will be able to take the G2 road test immediately and, if successful, drive independently. However, they will still be required to wait one year before attempting the final Class G road test.

Change aimed at strengthening licencing requirements

Millian said PMTC also supports those changes.

“We also support the waiting periods being added for non-reciprocal license exchange jurisdictions as well. This change is necessary to ensure that individuals not used to our geography and environment gain the required experience on a lower class of vehicle first to ensure a safe transition prior to obtaining a Class A license,” he said.

The ministry said non-reciprocal licenses and supporting documents are often difficult to authenticate because of limited security features.

It said the changes are designed to strengthen licensing requirements, support program integrity, reduce fraud and better align Ontario’s system with practices used in other jurisdictions.