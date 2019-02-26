Petition gains support from parents of Humboldt victim

RED DEER, Alta. – A petition calling for more stringent commercial driver training standards has gained support from a couple who lost their daughter in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Athletic therapist Dayna Brons suffered fatal injuries in the April 6 collision with a semi-truck, and her parents, Carol and Lyle Brons, support the call for stricter industry regulations.

“We commend some drivers for their skill and professionalism, but there are also many drivers who have not had adequate training and are a danger on our roads,” Carol said. “We don’t want anyone else to experience the type of devastating loss we have.”

Petition E-2005 was launched by Pattie Fair a year-and-a-half ago. Fair lost her husband, who was a commercial driver, after a collision with another semi-truck March 13, 2017 on Hwy 1 east of Revelstoke, B.C. when the truck entered his lane.

“As a result of experiencing every aspect of a work-related fatality from a health and safety enforcement role, and now as a widow, I started a petition and quest to improve our commercial Class 1 licensing system,” Fair said. “These changes are created for and supported by the industry, and will protect everyone traveling our Canadian roadways. Recently, families affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy have joined in this effort to change the system.”

In addition to mandatory entry-level training, Fair would like to see Class 1 drivers classified as a skilled trade, modifications to the National Occupational Classification Code, and the collection and storage of training providers with a record of each commercial driver.

