PMTC continues push for ELD enforcement deferral

As of last week, no electronic logging devices (ELDs) had been submitted for third-party certification, a process that’s required before fleets can be assured their device will comply with the Canadian regulation set to take effect June 12.

That was the message Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC), delivered to members during a webinar Jan. 19, and is why his organization is asking Transport Canada to defer enforcement of the rules for six to 12 months.

The Canadian ELD mandate was published in Canada Gazette 2 in June 2019, providing a two-year runway to get organized. However, 19 months later, there are still no certified devices to choose from and Millian said it will take four to six weeks for each device to be evaluated once submitted to FPInnovations for certification.

FPInnovations is the only certifying body named so far, and was only granted authority in October 2020. This means fleets are going into the mandate blind, not knowing whether their current device will be compliant and without sufficient time to switch vendors if necessary.

“To meet the June 12 deadline, you’re going to have to have installed an ELD that’s certified by a third party and posted on a Transport Canada list as being a certified device,” Millian explained. “If it’s not listed, you’re not legal, which is where we come to the crux of the problem.”

Millian said the PMTC was assured a list of certified devices would be available within a year of the Canada Gazette 2 posting in June 2019.

“It’s not the industry’s fault we are where we are, it’s Transport Canada’s fault.” Mike Millian, PMTC

“We have five months left to comply, it’s been 19 months since the Canada Gazette 2 posting came out and as of now you have to pick from a list that has zero devices,” Millian said. “There are no devices you can pick from right now that are certified and we have five months [to comply].”

The PMTC supports the ELD mandate and third-party certification, he added, but not the short timeline fleets will have for implementing a compliant device. Millian said it takes about a year to install the hardware across a fleet and train drivers how to use it.

Carriers that already have an electronic logging system in place should check with their vendor to see if it will be submitted for approval, Millian suggested.

So far, Transport Canada has resisted any calls to push back the implementation deadline of June 12. But Millian lays the blame for the current situation squarely at the government agency’s feet.

“It’s not the industry’s fault we are where we are, it’s Transport Canada’s fault,” he said. “The PMTC has a great relationship with Transport Canada, but this is a regulation that has a timeline right now that just isn’t realistic and is putting a burden on the industry through no fault of its own. It has taken us 19 months to get to this point and we still have zero certified devices and that’s not the industry’s fault.”