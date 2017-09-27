Proposed app to aid tow industry practices

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA), Ontario Recovery Group (ORG), and government officials have proposed the release of a web app-based electronic call system for incidents on 400 series highways.

The system would allow police and enforcement officials to quickly call the closest available tow truck operator to the collision scene.

Recovery companies and their drivers would have to be approved, properly qualified, and receive training to gain access to the app, which would provide collision details, including cost to perform the recovery and cleanup and track the time to clear the incident.

“OTA and ORG firmly believe this partnership between stakeholders utilizing modern, app-based tools will go a long way toward improving highway safety,” said OTA Chair Steve Ondejko, “removing unnecessary inefficiencies currently plaguing highway incident management and restoring consumer protection for trucking companies who require roadside assistance or recovery.”

A review committee made up of public and private sector stakeholders would also be created to go over data reports to ensure the app functions properly and tow companies are complying with policy conditions.

“The ORG and its membership understand the important service we perform for carriers and the professionalism and skill that is required to deal with commercial vehicle collisions,” said ORG executive director Doug Nelson. “Together our two associations can educate the supply chain and those in the public sector how to improve collision cleanups on major highways by ensuring that only trained and responsible professionals are selected to perform such important tasks.”