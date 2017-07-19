Proposed legislation could delay U.S. e-log mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Opponents to impending legislation that will require the use of electronic logging devices (ELDs) to monitor driver hours-of-service in the U.S. are lauding a legislative push to delay the rule for two years.
U.S. Rep. Brian Babin introduced legislation that, if passed, would delay the mandate for two years, a move that was welcomed by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), a lobby group that represents owner-operators and small business truckers and that has been critical of the mandate.
“The (FMCSA) has failed to answer important questions from Congress and industry stakeholders about this mandate,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA executive vice-president. “This includes issues related to enforcement, connectivity, data transfers, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and many other legitimate real-world concerns.”
Babin’s bill, H.R.3282, the ELD Extension Act of 2017, would extend the current implementation date from December 2017 to December 2019.
Industry forecaster and analyst ACT Research, opined that any delay will only push back the inevitable adoption of ELDs by the majority of industry.
“Short-term, it may provide procrastinators a reason – or an excuse – to postpone an ELD commitment,” the company said in a statement posted on Twitter. “But it’s only delaying the inevitable – ELDs will be an effective standard, even without regulation, before long.”
ACT did indicate if the mandate is pushed back, capacity relief for carriers will depend on freight growth, restraining freight rates into 2018. It’s widely believed an ELD mandate will push some capacity from the industry, putting upward pressure on rates.
I can see so many problems with ELD. When a driver sits in the dock waiting to get loaded what’s going to happen when the dock hands don’t get into any rush to unload that trailer? I and others has been backed to the dock waiting to get unloaded for up to 8 hours. If you start the clock from the time you get up waiting to get a dock up to 2 or 3 hours then in the dock 8 hours or longer can be a problem. When you do get out of the dock and go to pick up your next load in rush hour. You could end up in trouble with your logs. Why don’t you go after the companies who keeps the drivers in the dock for more than a half hour. Companies were suppose to get detention pay for that,but I never once seen anyone get detention pay for anything.. I’ve been backed into a dock all day just to find out they didn’t have the load at all. That was 8 hours down the drain for me. You blame the drivers for everything . I can see more and more wrecks now on the road. When that log shuts them down in the middle of New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, St.Louis,or Chicago and etc. during rush hour. The driver will get the blame for your problems you created with the ELD.
Elogs are Dangerous !!they force drivers to drive regardless of rush hour traffic , sick , bad weather etc. pawning Elogs off in the name of safety is total Bullshit!!! Elogs and the 14 he clock have made the highways unsafe now you have inexperienced drivers speeding in parking lots.Construction etc. This coming from a 26 year 0 accident Truck driver.Elogs is a Joke and is all about the companies and lobbies selling the Bullshit.