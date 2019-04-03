Regina truck convoy to protest carbon tax

REGINA, Sask. – A truck convoy and rally is set to take place tomorrow in Regina, Sask.

The Regina Rally Against the Carbon Tax aims to raise support in the fight against the federal government’s imposed carbon tax in Saskatchewan. It also intends to bring awareness to what participants believe is the need for the construction of additional pipelines, and the abolishment of Bills C-69 and C-48.

Organizers say all are welcome to participate in the event, with the exception of Yellow Vest members, which are prohibited from the convoy and rally.

Those participating in the convoy will meet at one of several collection points – including from Estevan, Weyburn, and Carnduff – the morning of April 4, and depart for Regina.

Once in the city, the convoy will travel along Hwy 33, Arcola Ave., Saskatchewan Dr., Lewvan Dr., and 11th Ave., ending at Queensbury Convention Centre. Speeches are expected to commence at 2 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.reginarallyagainstthecarbontax.ca.