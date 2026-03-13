Russel Township CMV enforcement blitz puts 24% of trucks OSS
Almost one in four commercial vehicles inspected during an enforcement initiative in Russell Township, Ont., were placed out of service.
The Ontario Provincial Police said members of its Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team partnered with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to conduct the blitz.
Police said 29 commercial motor vehicles were inspected, and seven were placed out of service for various safety-related infractions.
Officers also issued 26 provincial offence notices.
Among the violations was a commercial vehicle equipped with flashing red lights on the front, which police said is illegal under Section 62(15) of Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
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