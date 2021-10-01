Saskatchewan seeks feedback on weight, dimensions review

Saskatchewan is asking the trucking industry to weigh in on ways to reduce red tape.

Saskatchewan’s vehicle weight and dimensions regulations are being reviewed. (Photo: iStock)

The Ministry of Highways is seeking feedback as a review of The Vehicle Weight and Dimensions Regulations, 2010 is underway. The provincial government wants to know about issues faced and changes to be considered.

Unnecessary regulations act as barriers to economic growth and impacts everyone, the government’s website said. Some examples are rules that impact a business’ competitiveness or ability to grow; paperwork that is burdensome, unnecessary, or ineffective; and rules that are unclear, confusing or overly complex.

People can fill out the survey by Oct. 20.