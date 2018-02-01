Senate report says Canada “ill-prepared” for driverless vehicles

OTTAWA, Ont. – A new report from the Senate Committee on Transport and Communications has suggested Canada is “ill-prepared” for the arrival of driverless vehicles.

The committee studied emerging driverless and connected vehicle technologies, along with the risks and rewards they offer. Their report includes 16 recommendations to set Canada up to successfully adopt these technologies. It urges various government departments to work with innovators to lay the groundwork for policy that will encourage the responsible development of the technology.

It also calls for a national strategy that would allow the government to prevent potential harms, such as cybersecurity threats. The report cites that as many as 94% of collisions are caused by human error and poor decision-making, and one witness testified that automated vehicles will be a reality within 10-15 years.

“This study should serve as a roadmap for the government. It is essential for Canada to be well-prepared for the fast-approaching future of transportation,” said Senator David Tkachuk, chairman of the committee.

“We are on the cusp of a transportation revolution and Canada must be ready. Cities were ill-prepared when ride sharing came to Canada; we cannot afford to repeat this mistake,” added Senator Dennis Dawson, deputy chairman of the committee.

You can read the full report here.