TCA event to focus on cross-border issues

Cross-border issues facing the trucking industry will be highlighted during Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 5th annual Bridging Border Barriers event on Nov. 17 in Brampton, Ont.

The event that offers networking opportunities, will include discussions on recruiting and retention best practices, the ELD mandate, government affairs update and safety and security strategies.

(Photo: TCA)

The TCA executive roundtable will feature key executives and president John Lyboldt. David Heller, vice-president of government affairs, TCA, will offer a government affairs update.

A panel including Mark Seymour, president & CEO, Kriska Transportation Group; Michael Zelek, director of human resources, Wellington Group of Companies, and Trevor Kurtz, general manager, Brian Kurtz Trucking will discuss recruiting and retention best practices. Ray Haight, TCA profitability program (TPP) retention coach, will moderate the discussion.

Scott Creighton, director, risk services transportation & logistics, Northbridge Insurance; and Steve Newton, director of safety and driver development, Challenger Motor Freight will participate in a panel discussion on the ELD mandate and data, moderated by David Heller.

Later in the day, Matt Richardson, vice-president, KRTS Transportation Specialists; Tom Boehler, director of safety and compliance, Erb Group of Companies; and Eugenia Churilov, director of safety, compliance and security, Kriska Transportation Group will offer insight into safety and security strategies. The panel discussion will be moderated by John G. Smith, vice-president editorial, Newcom Media.

Mike Millian, president, Private Motor Council of Canada; John Lyboldt; and Stephen Laskowski, president, Ontario Trucking Association will be part of the transportation association executive roundtable. Smith will also moderate the discussion.

You can register for the event here.