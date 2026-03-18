Truck driver faces impaired charges after striking hydro pole in Puslinch Township, Ont.

A tractor-trailer driver has been charged with impaired driving following a collision with a hydro pole in Puslinch Township, Ont.

On March 17 at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Concession 2 in Puslinch Township involving a tractor-trailer and a hydro pole.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was assessed by local paramedic services, according to an OPP news release.

As a result of the investigation, Tsun Lung Kau, 44, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., has been charged under the Criminal Code with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration of 80 mg or more. The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on April 28.

A 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were also imposed.