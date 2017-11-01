UCR delayed until FMCSA establishes 2018 fees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) for 2018 has been delayed while the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) completes the rulemaking process for next year’s fees.

The UCR applies to carriers operating a tractor, truck, or bus that crosses state lines, requiring individuals and companies to register and pay an annual fee based on the size of their fleet.

Commercial vehicles with a gross weight of 10,001 lbs. or more, is designed to transport more than 10 passengers, or is used to transport hazardous materials in quantities requiring placarding are subject to the UCR.

Renewal fees are normally released in November, but due to a new rule setting to reduce fees by 9% in 2018, the FMCSA announced the delay.

Those who submitted their renewal fees prior to the new rulemaking will have their fees returned.