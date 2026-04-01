Updated CVSA out-of-service criteria now in effect

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2026 out-of-service criteria are now officially in effect, featuring 17 changes that were ratified last year.

All changes have been incorporated into inspection bulletins, inspection procedures, operational policies and training materials.

MTO officers inspect a truck during an enforcement initiative in Campbellville, Ont. (File photo: Leo Barros)

2026 out-of-service criteria updates

Among the changes, according to CVSA: