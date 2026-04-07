Vehicle registration stickers no longer required in New Brunswick

New Brunswick has eliminated the requirement for vehicle registration stickers as of April 1 following amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act and related regulations.

Drivers must still renew their vehicle registration annually.

The change applies to all vehicles, including passenger, commercial and off-road vehicles, according to a news release.

“Removing license plate registration stickers is a practical step that reflects how technology has evolved and how we deliver services today,” said Aaron Kennedy, minister of local government and minister responsible for Service New Brunswick.

The province said customers can renew registrations online, in person at a Service New Brunswick service centre or by phone through TeleServices.

Those renewing online can print their registration certificate immediately after payment or choose to have it mailed.

Renewal reminders will continue to be available by mail, email or text message, with customers able to select their preferred method when renewing.

Law enforcement will continue to verify registration status electronically.

The province said customers with valid stickers already on their license plates do not need to remove them, but no new stickers will be issued after April 1.

Service New Brunswick processes vehicle registrations on behalf of the Department of Justice and Public Safety.