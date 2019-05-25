What to consider when transitioning to ELDs

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – With the Canadian electronic logging device (ELD) mandate coming down the pike, Greg Munden of Munden Ventures said there are several reasons carriers need to get on board immediately with the new technology.

Munden said ELDs will become law in about 18-24 months, and carriers should get off paper logs right away, as it takes anywhere from six to 12 months to make the transition.

Munden said ELDs also make a fleet’s operations safer, as well as drivers’ lives easier.

“ELDs at least make sure drivers can’t unknowingly exceed the current hours-of-service regulations,” he said today during the Interior Safety Conference in Prince George, B.C.

Munden said fleet owners sleep better at night knowing drivers have a more failsafe way to stay within current hours-of-service regulations. The technology also helps carriers save time and money.

Some key features Munden said fleets should look for in an ELD are that it connects with the truck’s electronic control module (ECM), meets third party certification, provides pre- and post-trip inspections, and fills out all trip information without the driver having to be involved. The devices should also have fleet tracking capabilities and two-way communication, as well as exception reporting, which locates those vehicles that are out of compliance without having to go through every file.

With hundreds of ELDs currently available, Munden said once a mandate becomes law, he expects that number to drop to around 25 due to Canada’s expected third-party certification process.

When selecting an ELD provider, Munden suggests finding one that is large enough to survive third-party certification, provides complete hardware and software solutions, is cost effective, and for carriers to consider a group purchase program to be more cost effective.

When it comes to telematics, Munden said carriers should look for technology that breaks down fuel consumption, speed violations, driver scorecards, and can create geo-zones.

