WorkSafe New Brunswick says rates to increase 32-51% in 2018

DIEPPE, N.B. – WorkSafe New Brunswick is expecting rates to increase between 32-51%, a pace the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) says the industry cannot sustain.

The announcement was made Sept. 20 during WorkSafe New Brunswick’s board of directors meeting, and the APTA said little information was provided on how the trucking industry will be able to manage such an increase.

“For our members, the rate hike obviously represents an immense increase in costs that we can’t continue to absorb,” said APTA executive director Jean-Marc Picard. “Along with fuel increases, carbon pricing and higher than ever equipment costs, we are barely keeping our heads above water.”

The APTA said government intervention is needed to control rate changes, as “the Government of New Brunswick give the Worker’s Compensation Appeals Tribunal all the power to make any changes,” and “businesses don’t know where to turn because neither the government nor the board of WorkSafe New Brunswick is offering solutions to resolve the issue.

“Some of our members have excellent safety records and world class safety programs for their employees but their rates are increasing. The system is failing us and it needs to be fixed ASAP,” Picard said. “We pay and trust the government and WorksafeNB to provide and manage a fair and well-balanced system for employees and employers of N.B. and right now that is not happening.”