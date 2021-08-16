Brampton trucker arrested in border drug bust

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers last week seized about 83 kilograms of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont.

On Aug. 9, a vehicle driven by an Ontario resident entered Canada and was referred for a secondary inspection. During the examination, border services officers discovered and seized the suspected cocaine.

The suspected cocaine that was seized on Aug. 9. (Photo: CBSA)

The CBSA arrested Gurdeep Singh Mangat, 46, of Brampton, Ont. and transferred him and the suspected cocaine to the custody of RCMP officers from the Border Integrity Unit, Windsor Detachment, who are conducting the investigation.

The RCMP charged Mangat with:

Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Mangat’s next scheduled court day is on Aug. 19 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia. The investigation is ongoing.