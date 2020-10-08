Cargo theft up 23% y-o-y in Q3

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Cargo thefts recorded by CargoNet in the U.S. and Canada jumped 23% year-over-year in the third quarter, with 223 events.

The average cargo value per theft was US$151,452, for an estimated total of US$33.77 million.

CargoNet recorded 365 total supply chain risk events in the quarter, with 56% including theft of one or more vehicles and 61% involving the theft of cargo.

(Source: CargoNet)

Texas saw 65 cargo thefts, an increase of 210% year-over-year, while Florida and Georgia rounded out the top three states.

Trailer burglaries remained the preferred method of cargo theft, but CargoNet also saw increases in theft of loaded trailers and theft of cargo by fictitious pickup. Fictitious pickups more than doubled compared to Q3 2019.

Targeted commodities were influenced by Covid-19, with household cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment sought by thieves.