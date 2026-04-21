CBP officers seize $1.1M in cocaine hidden in trailer at Texas border crossing
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted more than $1.1 million worth of suspected cocaine concealed in an empty commercial trailer at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.
According to CBP, the seizure took place April 15 when officers referred a tractor-trailer arriving from Reynosa, Mexico, for secondary inspection.
Using non-intrusive inspection equipment and a canine team, officers discovered 32 packages of suspected cocaine hidden within the trailer floor. The drugs had a combined weight of 83.24 lb. (37.76 kg) and an estimated street value of $1,111,503.
CBP said the narcotics, along with the tractor and trailer, were seized. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations have launched a criminal investigation.
In a statement, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ron Vitello said officers combined technology and inspection experience to identify and interdict the shipment before it could enter the U.S. market.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.