CBP officers seize $1.1M in cocaine hidden in trailer at Texas border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted more than $1.1 million worth of suspected cocaine concealed in an empty commercial trailer at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

According to CBP, the seizure took place April 15 when officers referred a tractor-trailer arriving from Reynosa, Mexico, for secondary inspection.

Using non-intrusive inspection equipment and a canine team, officers discovered 32 packages of suspected cocaine hidden within the trailer floor. The drugs had a combined weight of 83.24 lb. (37.76 kg) and an estimated street value of $1,111,503.

CBP said the narcotics, along with the tractor and trailer, were seized. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations have launched a criminal investigation.

In a statement, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ron Vitello said officers combined technology and inspection experience to identify and interdict the shipment before it could enter the U.S. market.