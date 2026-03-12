CBSA seizes 80 kg of cocaine from commercial truck at B.C. border

Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized 80 kg (176 lb.) of cocaine hidden in a commercial truck at a border crossing in southeastern British Columbia.

The drugs were discovered Feb. 5 during a secondary inspection at the Kingsgate port of entry. Officers were examining a truck returning to Canada from California carrying alcohol products when a detector dog team helped uncover the concealed narcotics in the trailer.

CBSA officers arrested the driver and transferred the individual to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Federal Policing Pacific Region’s Integrated Border Enforcement Team. The investigation remains ongoing and the name of the driver was not provided.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the seizure demonstrates the role CBSA officers play in protecting Canadian communities.

“CBSA officers are our first line of defence,” he said, noting the agency works with RCMP partners to disrupt organized crime.

According to CBSA statistics, officers in the Pacific Region carried out more than 11,000 illegal narcotics seizures in 2025, including 728 kg (1,605 lb.) of cocaine.

Border authorities say anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity can report it through the CBSA Border Watch Line or to local law enforcement.