Peel police bust extortion ring tied to attacks on trucking companies

A joint police investigation has led to the arrest of 17 people allegedly tied to an international criminal network that targeted South Asian business owners — including trucking companies — through extortion, shootings and arsons.

Peel Regional Police said the group, known as “For Brothers,” was linked to a coordinated campaign of intimidation and violence across Brampton, Mississauga, Caledon and parts of British Columbia, with connections reaching into California.

(Image: Peel Regional Police)

The investigation involved Peel police, the Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), FBI and FINTRAC.

Police said several businesses, including trucking companies and restaurants, were repeatedly targeted after refusing extortion demands.

In one incident, investigators allege two suspects carried out a shooting and arson at a Caledon residence before launching a second shooting minutes later at a business in Brampton.

Overall, the accused are linked to 24 incidents, including 16 violent attacks involving shootings and arsons. Police said 324 rounds were fired in the incidents tied to the group.

Authorities executed search warrants across several locations in April, resulting in 17 arrests and 106 criminal charges. Investigators also seized six firearms, drugs, cell phones, SIM cards and fraudulent identification documents.

Six of those charged by Peel police may face immigration action after their criminal matters conclude. Separately, CBSA arrested and detained six individuals for immigration-related inadmissibility. Three have since been removed from Canada.

“These arrests reflect the coordinated efforts of Peel Regional Police and our law enforcement partners across jurisdictions to disrupt these networks and hold those responsible accountable,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah of Peel Regional Police.

The crackdown comes amid mounting concern within the trucking industry about extortion attempts targeting South Asian carriers and business owners in Ontario and Western Canada.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said further arrests are expected.