Polaris Transportation publishes cybersecurity white paper

Polaris Transportation has published a white paper on cybersecurity, in light of an increase in ransomwhere attacks seen over the past year.

“Our white paper explains how serious this is today and what an organization can do,” says Dave Brajkovich, chief technology officer of Polaris. “But some industries are particularly vulnerable. That includes financial and health care institutions that handle sensitive data, and our own industry of transportation with all the supply verticals.”

(Image: Polaris)

The paper poses five questions companies need to ask when faced with a ransomware attack: what was stolen?; what systems are down?; how much will it cost to fix?; what social impact with this have on the organization?; and what are the legal implications?

“Organizations that haven’t made serious investments in security are vulnerable and are targets. Hackers steal data and commit identity theft. Once data is captured, they can use it on the dark web and do a lot of damage,” explains Brajkovich.

The white paper also describes the signs that indicate your company has been attacked, as well as basic recommendations to prevent cyberattacks. The white paper can be accessed here.