Texas launches probe into trucking schools over English-language, training concerns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on social media he has launched a statewide investigation into several Texas trucking schools accused of improperly certifying commercial drivers, including non-English-speaking students.

The Texas attorney general’s office said it has issued Civil Investigative Demands to five training providers:

EP Texas Trucking School

Trucker Certified LLC

Fast Track CDL LLC

CDLCALL.COM LLC

Lindenwood Education System (Ancora)

According to the investigation, some schools may have violated state and federal rules requiring CDL holders to “read and speak the English language sufficiently” to understand road signs, communicate with the public, and complete reports and records.

The attorney general’s office also alleges some schools advertised accelerated training programs lasting about 20 days, significantly shorter than the typical three- to seven-week industry standard.

“Putting non-English speakers behind the wheel of 18-wheelers in America can pose serious threats to public safety,” Paxton said in the letter.

The investigation further alleges some entities falsely claimed to be certified schools and may have provided inadequate commercial driver training.

The schools named in the investigation operate in several Texas markets including El Paso, Odessa, Garland, San Antonio, Arlington, Amarillo and Pampa, with graduates potentially feeding into major freight hubs such as Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.