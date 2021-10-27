Three arrested for tractor, trailer and load thefts

Police in the Region of Peel on Wednesday said three Brampton residents who are allegedly part of an organized crime group responsible for tractor, trailer, and load thefts in numerous jurisdictions throughout southern Ontario have been arrested.

Beginning in April 2021, investigators commenced a project with a focus on an organized crime group operating in Peel, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Golden Horseshoe, according to a press release.

(Photo: iStock)

Police said suspects would steal tractors and empty cargo trailers and then would attend logistic companies, freight forwarders and various other commercial properties, where loaded trailers of various cargo would be located. The stolen vehicles were then used to remove loaded cargo trailers containing freight ranging from consumable goods to appliances.

The suspects used storage facilities throughout the GTA to hide the stolen property until it could be sold to purchasers. Many of the items would end up in food markets, liquidators and dollar stores, where unsuspecting consumers would purchase the illegally obtained items.

Three suspects from the organized crime group were arrested after search warrants were conducted at their residences. Evidence that would support the alleged offences were located during the search.

As a result of the numerous search warrants conducted throughout the project, 20 stolen cargo loads, tractors and trailers, with an approximate value of $4 million were recovered. Many of the stolen goods were successfully returned to their owners as a result of a partnership with Equite Association.

Brampton residents Dharwant Gill, 39, Ravneet Brar, 25, and Devesh Pal, 23, were charged in connection with the investigation.