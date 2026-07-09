Truck driver charged after alleged human smuggling attempt at Peace Bridge

A commercial truck driver has been charged after U.S. border officers allegedly discovered a man hiding in the sleeper berth of his tractor while attempting to enter the United States at the Peace Bridge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, 63-year-old Khvicha Chalisuri, a Canadian citizen originally from Georgia, has been charged with alien smuggling. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Authorities allege that Chalisuri arrived at the Peace Bridge port of entry in the early morning hours of June 24 driving a commercial truck. When asked by border officers whether anyone else was inside the vehicle, he allegedly said no.

The truck was then referred for an X-ray inspection, during which officers reportedly detected what appeared to be a person standing in the sleeper compartment behind the cab.

The individual was removed from the truck and identified as 34-year-old Alexandru-Stefanita Iordache, a Romanian national living in Canada. Prosecutors allege Iordache had no legal authorization to enter the United States and charged him with eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers, an offense carrying a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

Both men appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge and were ordered detained pending further proceedings.

The investigation was conducted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations. Prosecutors noted that the charges are allegations only, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.