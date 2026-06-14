CBP seizes 133 lb. of cocaine from Canada-bound truck near Blue Water Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted 133 lb. of cocaine hidden in a commercial truck headed to Canada through the Blue Water Bridge crossing, dealing what officials described as a significant blow to cross-border drug trafficking operations.

The seizure occurred June 11 during an outbound inspection conducted by CBP’s Office of Field Operations near the Port Huron, Mich., border crossing.

A Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination, and a physical inspection involving CBP officers and K9 units uncovered 55 shrink-wrapped bricks of a white powder concealed inside two cardboard boxes.

Subsequent testing confirmed the substance was cocaine.

“With this drug seizure, our frontline officers have dealt another significant financial blow to the transnational criminal networks attempting to exploit our shared border for profit,” said Jeffrey Wilson, port director.

CBP seized the cocaine, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, identified as an Indian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“Every narcotic interdiction breaks a link in the criminal supply chain,” said Marty C. Raybon, director of field operations. “We will not allow our borders to be a conduit for dangerous drugs, and we’ll continue to hold accountable those involved.”