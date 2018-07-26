Amazon to open two new distribution centers

CALEDON, Ont. – For the second time this month Amazon has announced a new fulfilment center in Ontario, with centers set to open in Caledon and Ottawa by the end of 2019.

The online retail giant will add more than 1,400 jobs to the province through the two new centers including spots for warehouse staff, shippers and drivers. Each center will be one million square feet.

Those in the Ottawa facility will be focusing on large items like sporting equipment, household décor, and gardening tools. The Caledon warehouse will ship things like books, electronics, and toys.

The centers will be the fifth and sixth in Ontario and will bring the total number of Canadian facilities to nine.

The two distribution centers come as Amazon is still evaluating applications for the location of its second headquarters, nicknamed HQ2. Toronto remains the only Canadian city on the short list for the propose site.