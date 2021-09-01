CityFreighter introduces electric van for final mile deliveries

Startup electric vehicle maker CityFreighter introduced its all-electric last-mile delivery box van this week at ACT Expo, and plans are in the works to bring it to Canada.

A beta version of its CF1 was on display at the show, which the company says combines the benefits of a truck with the maneuverability of a van. It’s intended for last mile deliveries.

Features include a heat pump-based thermal management system that reduces battery consumption and steer-by-wire capabilities, and it was designed with a focus on weight reduction, recyclability and ease of use for drivers.

(Photo: CityFreighter)

“CF1 is a super compact vehicle designed specifically for the needs of last-mile delivery,” said

CityFreighter president Michael Schoening. “Its 20 cubic meter/703 cubic feet expandable payload volume is around 5 cubic meter/176.5 cubic feet more than typical cargo vans such as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or the Ford Transit, making it truly best in class.”

The company launched in 2018 and has operations in California and Germany. The CF1 has a modular design, allowing operators to customize the driver’s cabin and maximize cargo space.

The cargo box is made form recyclable composite materials and weighs less than 300 kg/662 lb., the company says. It plans to begin production at the end of 2022 and has a target price of less than US$60,000. It is currently taking pre-orders for 2023-2024 deliveries.