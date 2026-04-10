IMC Logistics names McKendry to lead Canadian expansion

As marine drayage provider IMC Logistics is expanding into Canada, the company appointed Mark McKendry president of its Canadian region on April 10.

This comes as IMC prepares to launch operations in Toronto in the second quarter of 2026, marking its first expansion outside the United States. The facility will be located near one of the busiest Canada-U.S. trade corridors, and will focus on drayage services for both cross-border and domestic freight.

The move comes at a time when Canadian shippers diversify sourcing strategies and containerized volumes grow, and IMC claims that, paired with McKendry’s knowledge of Canadian freight and logistics, the company is positioned to deliver capacity and real-time container visibility.

McKendry will oversee all aspects of the Toronto launch, including building capacity, establishing customer partnerships, and hiring for the new market.

A Canadian native, McKendry began his career as a train conductor and brings experience across trucking and rail. He most recently served as senior vice president of integrated logistics at NFI and previously held senior leadership roles at CP Rail.

“Mark is exactly the right person to begin this chapter for us,” said Joel Henry, CEO of IMC Logistics, in a news release. “He understands the urgency Canadian shippers are facing right now, and he has the drive to build something that meets this moment.”